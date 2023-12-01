Farmers’ Day celebration postponed in Upper East due to financial challenges

Regional News of Friday, 1 December 2023

The planning committee of the Upper East Regional Farmers’ Day celebration has served notice that the 2023 edition has been adjourned due to financial constraints.



In a news release, it stated that some districts within the region needed more time to prepare adequately for the celebration to match its worth, hence, the postponement.



It added that the Farmers’ Day celebration has been rescheduled to Friday, December 8, 2023, to give the districts enough time to prepare towards the celebration.



In a press release dated November 24, 2023, the planning committee stated that the celebration would be held at Jubilee Park at Bolgatanga where all districts would gather for the awards, so as to lessen the financial cost.



"In view of the current financial challenges, there is the need to centralise the celebration at one location.



"The districts needed some time to reorganize themselves for the celebration since it was an innovation. Given this, it has been decided to reschedule the celebration from Friday, December 1, to Friday, December 8, 2023,” portions of the statement read.



Farmers' Day is celebrated annually to recognize individuals who distinguish themselves and work diligently in the field of farming.



Read the full statement below:



24th November, 2023



Celebration of the 39th edition of the National Farmers' Day (Upper East Regional celebration)



At the Planning Committee Meeting for the 39th Edition of the National Farmers Day held on Friday, 24th November, 2023 and chaired by the Hon. Regional Minister, the committee arrived at the following:



That in view of the current financial challenges there is the need to centralise the celebration at one location.



That the districts needed some time to reorganize themselves for the celebration since it was an innovation.



In view of this, it has been decided to rescheduled the celebration from Friday 1 December, to Friday, December 8, 2023.



2. Consequently, it has also been decided that the celebration would be marked at the Jubilee Park, Bolgatanga where all the districts would converge with their awards and awardees.



3. In view of this, MDAs are hereby requested to furnish the Regional Planning Committee with the number of persons who would be participating at the regional level for budgeting purposes.



4. We shall be grateful if these numbers could reach the RCC by close of day, Monday, 27th November, 2023.



Thank you.



Alhaji Abubakari Inusah, Chief Director/ RCD All Municipal / District Chief Executives Upper East Region



