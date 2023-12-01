Farmers’ Day: Let’s strive for smart farming solutions within a 24-hour economy – Mahama

General News of Friday, 1 December 2023

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Former President John Dramani Mahama has called on the farmers and fishers to have smart farming solutions within his proposed 24-hour economy policy.



In a statement on the farmers' day celebration, Mr Mahama stated that the day is dedicated to recognising the efforts of farmers in ensuring food security and contributing to Ghana’s economy.



“Today, we celebrate Ghana’s hardworking and dedicated farmers and fishers on National Farmers’ Day 2023. This year’s theme, “Delivering Smart Solutions for Sustainable Food Security and Resilience,” highlights the importance of innovation and resilience in agriculture.



“As we celebrate our farmers today, we must acknowledge the need for smart solutions within a 24-hour economy to ensure sustainable food security for our nation,” the former President stated.



He continued: “The National Democratic Congress (NDC) is dedicated to bringing back the joy of farming and revolutionising the agricultural sector. We aim to achieve food self-sufficiency through a policy that supports large-scale commercial agricultural production.”



According to him, the move will be propelled by a robust cooperative system that will benefit from Farmers Service Centres established nationwide to drive access to agricultural credit and inputs.



“We will introduce agro-processing units in all regions to add value to our agricultural products and create more opportunities for all farmers. Establishing agricultural processing plants will target crops such as palm, cashew, groundnuts, cotton, coffee, cocoa, soya, cassava, shea nuts, cereals, ginger, spices, cut flowers, fruits and horticultural products.



“On this occasion, I want to assure our farmers that the next NDC government will prioritise their welfare and work tirelessly to ensure they have the necessary resources and support to thrive. Our farmers are the backbone of our economy, and we will continue to invest in their success.



“I extend my heartfelt congratulations to all Ghanaian farmers on this special day. Thank you for feeding our nation. Happy National Farmers’ Day!” Mr. Mahama concluded.