NPP youth describe statement by NDC youth as ridiculous

General News of Thursday, 13 September 2001

The Youth Wing of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has described as ridiculous and preposterous a statement by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Youth, which was very critical of the NPP government. A statement issued and signed by its acting National Chairman, Mr Albert Afaglo, in Accra said “the ugly noises made by the NDC Youth forum have only confirmed the NDC’s animal farm approach to justice where laws on probity and accountability were interpreted on the basis of which side of the political fence one stood.”



On the controversy surrounding the Presidential Jet, the NPP Youth said, “we challenge the former NDC Finance Minister, Mr Kwame Peprah who played the Hyde and Jenkyll on the lease and loaning of the jet, to publicly come clean on his role in the disturbing saga.”



“We urge the government to expeditiously get to the bottom of this issue and prosecute anyone found to have betrayed the trust of the people of Ghana in furtherance of personal and sectional interests.”



The NDC youth had described as undemocratic, a statement made by Leader of Government Business, J.H. Mensah during the NPP’s congress that the NDC would no longer exist after the trial of some of its functionaries at the fast track courts. But the NPP Youth say it considered the statement as justified and correct.



“The forum at which he made the prediction, the occasion and the capacity in which he spoke were clearly partisan and justified the statement, which was in no way prejudicial of current trials of NDC appointees. The NPP Youth wing fully shares Hon J.H. Mensah’s prediction of a bleak and ominous future for the NDC,” it stressed.



The NPP youth also called on government to audit political organisations like the 31st December Women’s Movement and former government officials whose irresponsible activities have combined to create so much hardship for the average Ghanaian adding that such a move is justified.



