Farmer shot dead over palm wine tapping pipe

Crime & Punishment of Wednesday, 25 August 2021

Source: starrfm.com.gh

A 45-year-old farmer has been allegedly shot dead by his colleague at Nweneso No.1 in the Atwima Kwanwoma District of the Ashanti Region in a fight for ‘palm wine tapping pipe.



The deceased who was identified as Yaw Kwakye surrendered to the injuries he sustained in his left armpit after he was allegedly shot by two suspects during a struggle at a palm wine tapping site.



Brother of the deceased Isaac Manu says, the incident happened on Tuesday, August 24, 2021. He continued that, Yaw Kwakye had a misunderstanding with one Mr Mustapha, 35 and Paa Willie 48, over a palm wine tapping pipe which led to a fight between them on the farm.



According to the reports, Yaw Kwakye, the deceased, on the day of the incident went to the site where the two suspects were working to claim his pipe and some money owed him by the two whom he used to work until his demise.



He added that it was quite unclear what transpired between the three which led to the gunshot, however, the lifeless body of the deceased was later found on the farm with gun wounds.



The Assembly Member of the area, Hon Kwame Atinka stated that the two suspects have been arrested by the Foase Police Command to assist investigations.



He added that details of the incident are yet to be disclosed by the police.



The body has since been deposited at the Okomfo Anokye Teaching Hospital for further examination.