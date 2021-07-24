Farmer remanded over robbery and possession of weapons

Crime & Punishment of Saturday, 24 July 2021

Source: gna.org.gh

The Nkawie Circuit Court has remanded a 28-year-old farmer into police custody for robbery and possessing weapons without authority.



Akwasi Boateng was arrested at Bechem in the Tano South District of Ahafo Region together with a motorbike, which had been reported missing at Domeanbra, near Pokukrom in the Ahafo Ano South West District of Ashanti.



The police retrieved an unregistered pistol and a cartridge from him during the arrest.



He pleaded not guilty and would reappear before the court presided by Mr Michael Johnson Abbey on August 05, this year.



Police Chief Inspector Livingstone Akubia told the court that the complainant was a farmer at Domeabra.



He said on March 12 this year, the complainant reported the theft of his haogin motorbike with registration number AS-20-M-5348 valued at GHC 3,000.00 to the Pokukrom police.



The prosecutor said on June 25 this year, the police spotted the motorbike at Bechem and arrested Boateng who was riding it at the time.



Boateng told the police during interrogation that he bought the motorbike from one Denis and Kwame but failed to locate them.



He also denied being a robber but during a search by the police an unregistered pistol and a cartridge were found on him.



He was therefore charged and brought before the court.