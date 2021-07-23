Farmer murdered after he was threatened over land

Crime & Punishment of Friday, 23 July 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

A farmer has allegedly been murdered over a land dispute in the Assin South District of the Central Region.



The 54-year-old man was reportedly trailed on his way to his farm and allegedly murdered.



It is reported that a young man [name withheld] had threatened to kill him several times.



Rainbow Radio’s Oheneba Ambrose told 'Nyankonton Mu Nsem' that an eyewitness claimed to have seen the suspect wielding a gun and walking towards the farm of the victim and in some few minutes heard a shot.



He alerted some others and upon reaching the scene, they saw the farmer lying in a pool of blood.



He revealed the farmer and suspect had fought and had some traditional leaders resolving the matter over a land dispute.