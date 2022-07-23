Farmer jailed seven years for cultivating marijuana

Crime & Punishment of Saturday, 23 July 2022

Source: GNA

Eric Adrah, a 45-year-old farmer has been sentenced to seven years in prison for unlawfully cultivating a narcotic plant.



Adrah was handed a five-year imprisonment sentence and a fined of GH¢24,000 however his failure to pay the fine attracted additional two years default sentence after he pleaded guilty to the charge.



He was arrested on June 14, this year at Dodi-Asuboe in the Kadjebi District of the Oti region for cultivating a narcotic plant on two-acre farmland.



The Court presided over by Mr Alfred Kwabena Asiedu granted an order for the destruction of the farm while sentencing Adrah.



Meanwhile, briefing the Ghana News Agency, Mr Jeffen Siberi, the Oti Regional Commander of the Narcotics Control Commission, said the destruction would serve as a warning to people engaged in such activities and called for a stop to such acts since anyone found culpable will face the law.



Mr Siberi expressed gratitude to the police for putting together resources to make the operation a success and assured of future collaborations to fight illicit drug activities in the region.