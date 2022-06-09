Farmer jailed 10-years, fined GHC12,000 for transporting 31 parcels of ‘wee’

Crime & Punishment of Thursday, 9 June 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A 31-year-old farmer, Kofi Owusu, has been handed a 10-year jail sentence.



This was after the Asamankese District Court found him guilty for possession of narcotic drugs contrary to section 37(1) of the Narcotic Control Commission Act 2020 (Act 1019).



In addition to the 10-year sentence to be served in hard labour, the Owusu was also slapped with a fine of GHC12,000.



He will serve an additional three-year jail term if he fails to pay the fine.



According to the prosecution led by Assistant Superintendent of Police, C.T. Apronti, the convict on June 11, 2021, at about 1:00 am was arrested by police officers of the Akyem Oda Divisional Command who retrieved some 31 parcels of dried plant materials suspected to be Indian hemp during petrol duties.



The prosecution told the court that the convict at the time of his arrest was driving a taxi with registration number GX 1709-20 and upon search, the Police retrieved the suspected drugs in a fertiliser sack.



A police forensic crime laboratory report subsequently confirmed the substance to be Indian hemp.



Kofi Owusu was arraigned but pleaded not guilty to the offence.

However the court, presided by His Honour Abass Abubakari Adams following trial found him guilty and convicted him for the crime.