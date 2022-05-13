Farmer gets 25 years for possessing firearms without authority

Crime & Punishment of Friday, 13 May 2022

Source: GNA

Donkor Korna alias Taller, a 50-year-old farmer has been sentenced to 25 years imprisonment by the Hohoe Circuit Court for possessing two locally made guns without authority.



Korna pleaded guilty to the charge and was sentenced on his own plea by the Court, presided by Mr Michael Johnson Abbey.



Prosecuting, Chief Inspector Charles Aziati, told the Court the complainant in the case, Dominic Afanonibo-Okai was a journalist and resident of Hohoe and Ho whilst the convict also known as Taller, claimed to be a farmer and resident of Gbi- Wegbe.



He said on January 25, this year, at about 0530 hours, the complainant accompanied his wife to the Hohoe Lorry station to board a vehicle to Nkwanta in the Oti Region and then continue to Bolgatanga in the Upper East Region.



Chief Inspector Aziati said whilst the complainant was at the lorry station, the convict approached him and asked him if the car he was standing by was going to Bawku and the complainant directed the convict to talk to the bookman in charge of the station's branch.



He said after the convict had got all the information he needed, he left the lorry station and returned within a short period with a load in a fertilizer sack on a bicycle.



Chief Inspector Aziati said the convict then called the bookman and insisted on where the sack should be placed in the vehicle and after making sure the sack and its content were properly secured, he went to buy his ticket.



He said when the vehicle was about to get full the convict asked permission to return the bicycle, which made the complainant suspect the unusual movement of the convict and went to inquire from passengers on board who the sack belonged to.



Chief Inspector Aziati said the convict owned up and when asked to open the sack, he attempted running away but was apprehended.



He said when the sack was opened, two locally manufactured single barrel guns were retrieved and the convict was brought to the Hohoe Police station together with the guns.



Chief Inspector Aziati said the convict however denied the offence in his cautioned statement during investigations.



The Court, however, ordered that the guns be destroyed in the presence of the prosecution, court officials and the complainant after which a certificate of destruction would be issued to all who witnessed.