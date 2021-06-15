Farmer found dead at Wassa Atobiase

Regional News of Tuesday, 15 June 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• The lifeless body of the deceased was discovered on his cocoa farm



• The deceased has been identified as Abusuapanyin Pharoah who is said to be in his 60s



• A sister of the deceased with whom he was litigating a land with has been arrested to assist the police in investigation



A farmer believed to be in his 60s was found dead on Sunday, June 13, 2021, on his cocoa farm at Wassa Atobiase in the Wassa East District of the Western Region.



The deceased identified as Abusuapanyin Pharoah according to a Daily Guide report sighted by GhanaWeb left home on Sunday morning for church service in another community but failed to return after several hours.



Being alarmed, a search party made up of some young men in the community later in the day went to the cocoa farm of the deceased to look for him.



His lifeless body was found by the group under one of the cocoa trees lying in a supine position.



According to the search party, there were indications on the body of the deceased suggesting he had been shot by an unknown assailant. They discovered gunshot wounds on the deceased who had his Wellington Boots lying beside him.



Police were later called to the scene following which the body was conveyed to a hospital morgue for autopsy and preservation while investigation commenced.



Assemblymember of the area, John Kankam confirming the news indicated that a sister of the deceased has been invited by the police to assist in investigations.



According to the Assemblyman, the deceased in recent times had been involved in litigation with the said sister over the very farmland where his lifeless body was discovered.



He however stated that it is unknown if the death is connected with the litigation.



The death of Abusuapanyin Pharoah who is said to have left behind two wives and a number of children is said to have thrown the entire community into a state of shock.