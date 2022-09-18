Farmer convicted to 22 months imprisonment for stealing mobile phone

Crime & Punishment of Sunday, 18 September 2022

Source: GNA

A farmer at Asafoakye in the Aowin Municipality of the Western Region has been sentenced to 22 months imprisonment in hard labour for unlawful entry, stealing, assault and threat of death.



Daniel Addo, 20, pleaded guilty to all four charges. The sentences are to run concurrently.



Detective Inspector Joseph Kwadwo Agyare, the prosecutor, told the court, presided over by Mr. Eric Baah Boateng, that the complainant, Philip Boadi, is a student who resided at Asafoakye with his father, Benjamin Mensah.



On June 1, 2022, at about 0230 hours, the convict sneaked into the complainant’s room while he was asleep to steal his mobile phone.



Detective Inspector Agyare said when the convict was leaving the complainant’s room, he exchanged one of his slippers with that of the complainant.



That same day, at about 0600 hours, Addo went to the complainant’s house and confronted him about his slippers.



Boadi, however, declined to hand over his slippers to him and Addo became furious, pounced on him and assaulted him with a pair of scissors.



The prosecution said some neighbours intervened and rescued the complainant, but Addo, who was not satisfied, went back to Boadi’s house with a cutlass and attempted to break his door, but Boadi’s father pleaded with him to stop.



He said Addo then started brandishing the cutlass towards Boadi and threatened to butcher him if he came closer.



Boadi, thereafter, solicited the assistance of some unit committee members and they arrested Addo and escorted him to the Enchi Police Station with the exhibits.



Detective Inspector Agyare said the complainant was issued with a police medical form to seek medical attention at the Enchi Government Hospital.



He said the convict, in his caution statement, claimed he went to the complainant’s room to collect a lighter and in the process took his slippers but not to steal.



You can also watch this episode of People & Places here:



