Farmer beaten for allegedly trying to have sex with son’s wife

Crime & Punishment of Monday, 8 January 2024

Source: kasapafmonline.com

A farmer believed to be in his 60s, Kojo Berkoh has been subjected to humiliation following his attempt to have sex with a married woman who is said to be his daughter-in-law at Asuansi in the Abura Asebu Kwamankese District of the Central Region.



He was caned and stripped naked by angry residents who found his conducted unacceptable.



Report gathered by Kasapa News Yaw Boagyan revealed that the man had an arrangement with his daughter in-law to have sex with her, following which he went to his son’s room to have the sex with the wife.



But luck eluded him as his suspicious movement was spotted by someone who alerted the husband who then rushed to closely monitor them.



While the farmer was about to penetrate after arousing the woman, the husband forcefully opened the door to the shock of both of them who were both in their pants in a compromising position on the matrimonial bed.



The alarm raised by the son attracted some members of the community who rushed to the scene and subjected the farmer to severe beating.



He was then dragged to the Chief’s Palace by his visibly angry son for redress.



The case has also been reported to the police for investigation.