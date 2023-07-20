Farmer accused of defrauding businessman of GH¢868,800 in fake Gold Scheme

Crime & Punishment of Thursday, 20 July 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A farmer who resides in Asamankese, Eastern Region, is currently facing trial for allegedly defrauding a businessman who lived in Tokyo, Japan.



The farmer is reported to have collaborated with three others, to dupe the businessman; Jones Dodoo of a sum of GH¢868,800 with the promise of supplying 10 kilograms of Gold.



This was contained in a Newspaper Report by the Chronicle dated July 20, 2023.



The accused whose name is given as Felix Nyeduah (A1) together with his accomplices A2, A3 and A4, under pretence, sold 10 kilograms of ‘fake’ gold to the businessman; Jones Dodoo, after which they went into hiding.



The suspect; Nyeduah pleaded not guilty to the charge before the Accra High Court presided over by Her Honour Evelyn Asamoah.



The prosecution, led by Assistant Superintendent Emmanuel Haligah, revealed that the complainant, Jones Dodoo, is a Ghanaian business consultant residing in Tokyo, Japan.



The alleged fraud took place in July 2022 when the complainant decided to venture into a gold business and was introduced to the accused by one Kwasi Mensah David, also known as Amuzu.



The prosecution told the court that, the accused, aware of Dodoo's intentions, offered to supply the 10 kilograms of gold on the condition that the complainant pays for the cost of shipment to Tokyo and remits the principal after the sale.



Naively, the complainant agreed to the offer and made a cash payment of US$25,000 to A2; one of the accomplices, who posed as the shipper.



The other accomplice, A3 handed over one kilogramme of fake gold to Dodoo and took US$40,000 in cash as collateral for the 10 kilograms of gold supposedly to be shipped to Tokyo.



Upon making the payments, the complainant travelled to Tokyo in anticipation of receiving his gold but was deceived by Nyeduah and A4, who demanded an additional sum of US$7,000 and US$400 to be paid to Al's agent in Tokyo before the gold could be delivered.



Dodoo complied and paid the requested amounts. It was later that the complainant realised that the one kilogramme of gold he received while in Ghana was fake.



He reported the incident to the police after efforts to receive the full consignment failed.



On July 14, 2022, the accused was arrested in Akim Oda for attempting to defraud another victim.



During interrogation, Nyeduah admitted to all the offences in his caution statement.



Further investigations revealed that Nyeduah, A2, A3, and A4 were part of a fraud gang based in Accra.



The accused has been charged and arraigned before the court, while investigations continue to arrest the remaining accomplices.



