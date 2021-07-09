Farm labourer butchers farm owner, chops off head and hands for ‘sakawa’ in Sefwi

Crime & Punishment of Friday, 9 July 2021

Source: mynewsgh.com

MyNewsGh.com has confirmed from the police with disturbing pictures and videos that, a farm labourer has butchered his employer on a rice farm at Kwakutaa a suburb of Sefwi Debiso in the Bia West District of Western North Region.



It is unclear what exactly triggered the killing of the farm owner but preliminary investigations by the police point to the fact that the culprit Francis was aided by two other accomplices who are currently known for their involvement in money rituals.



Police revealed that after the act, the suspect hid the body parts in a different location while waiting to take them for the purposes for which he killed his boss before he was arrested upon a tipoff



The deceased has been identified as one Mr Amusu whose decapitated body has been deposited at the morgue.



He left behind a wife and seven children.



The culprit Francis has since been arrested by the District Police Command and is assisting police in their investigations while there is a hunt for his accomplices said to be on the run.



This is not the first time an incident of this nature has happened in the area.



In 2017, a similar incident happened where a man also chopped off his nephew’s head for money rituals.