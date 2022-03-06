Fantes not pushing for the development for their region - Asamoah Boateng

General News of Sunday, 6 March 2022

Source: mynewsgh.com

The immediate past Director-General of the State Interest and Governance Authority (SIGA), Mr. Stephen Asamoah Boateng has observed that even though the Central Region has always been the hub of political trends in the country, its residents are not pushing for development in their region.



“Everybody is forcing to push development to his or her region so my Fante people should be bold and force the government for development and it will surely be given to them” he urged.



Asamoah Boateng who is popularly known as Asabee observed that “Fantis don’t need to sit at the back with their hands tied to their backs without forcing the government for development”.



Mr. Asamoah Boateng who is seeking to be National Chairmanship of the New Patriotic Party(NPP) on Cape Coast-based Darling FM monitored by MyNewsGh.com, charged his Fantis especially stakeholders, traditional authorities, opinion leaders and among others to as a matter of urgency force the government to transform the Central Region.



Mr. Asamoah Boateng promised to use his tribe as a Fanti to fight for the region if he has the mandate as the National Chairman for the governing party.



According to the aspiring National Chairman, he has the quality to bring on board as well as to rebuild a formidable structure that would let the party sail through and win 170 Parliamentary seats in 2024.



To this end, he appealed to the NPP delegates to vote him as their National Chairman to add value to the party seeking to break the Eight