Family of passenger who died at KIA to release official statement on what killed him

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

A family member of the passenger who died at Kotoka International Airport in Accra-Ghana (KIA), Mr. James Harry Norris-Baiden has hinted that the family will soon release an official statement on what happened to their relative.



According to them, the intention to release an official statement has arisen from the claim by the Ghana Airport Company Limited in a press release that the deceased who was on board United Airlines from Dulles International Airport Washington was given the necessary medical attention at the Airport Clinic.



“We have seen the Ghana Airport Company release a statement. We are having a meeting this morning on the issue and we will also release an official statement,” Mr. Norris-Baiden said.



Mr. Norris-Baiden who is a Cousin of a middle-aged male passenger who met his untimely death at the Kotoka International Airport on Friday, June 17, 2022, in an interview with the media indicated that the family is meeting as early as possible on the day.



He explained that the deceased and a few family members were billed to visit the deceased father in Kumasi when they heard the sad news about his passing at the Airport.



“Our mother died last year and our father is in Ghana so they decided to fly over to Ghana so that we can all visit our father in Kumasi. My cousin arrived. We were on our way to meet him and we heard he has died at the airport upon arrival,” Mr. Norris-Baiden reiterated.



It is also reported that the deceased complained of tiredness and breathing difficulties but he unfortunately died.