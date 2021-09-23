Family of ‘kidnapped’ Takoradi woman invokes curses on minister, police

General News of Thursday, 23 September 2021

•The police have announced that Josephine Panyin Mensah staged her kidnapping



•Three persons have been arrested in connection with the incident



•The family maintains that Josephine Mensah was kidnapped and she was pregnant



Some friends and relatives of Josephine Panyin Mensah, the suspect in the Takoradi kidnap case have staged a demonstration against the Ghana Police Service and the officials European Hospital in Takoradi.



The relations of Josephine Mensah are protesting investigations by the police which cites her as a conspirator in her kidnap story.



With red bands and sound-making materials, demonstrators chanted and invoked curses on the police, Western Regional Minister and the European Hospitals.



They continue to hold on to the earlier narrative that Josephine Mensah was pregnant and had been kidnapped whilst going for a routine walk.



With an egg and bottle of schnapps in his hands, one man who joined the demonstration said “our assemblyman should be the one comforting the family but he has not done that. The regional minister knows this place and has people who feed him with information, he could have come here and speak to the family and comfort them. Why couldn’t he come here?



“For the nurses and doctors in the country, if we get to the hospital and they don’t say the truth about the situation, I curse them with this egg. The police and health officials at the European hospital should be careful. They should say the truth about the issue”.



Another protestor, this time a female said “she was pregnant and we all know it. Everyone here knows that she was heavily pregnant. Her belly became big that she couldn’t even pick something from the floor”.



Earlier today, the police released a statement, stating the facts so far gathered from their investigations into the matter.



“Following her reappearance and on the basis of our preliminary investigations so far, the police wish to state the following:



“The police are heavily relying on medical experts who have examined her. Their findings are that Josephine Panyin Mensah was never pregnant within the period under review following thorough medical examination by medical doctors at the Axim Government hospital,” the police statement said.



The police further stated that records at the European Hospital in Takoradi where they said she used to seek medical attention, had no record of proof of her pregnancy.



“Investigations also suggest the suspect may have conspired with other persons over her possible planned disappearance.”



“Three people have so far been arrested for further questioning on possible conspiracy charges,” the statement added.



