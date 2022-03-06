Family of Dr. Kwame Nkrumah appeals for the development of Nkroful

Regional News of Sunday, 6 March 2022

Source: GNA

As Ghana marks the 65th Independence Anniversary celebrations, the Nvavile family of Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah is appealing to the government to give Nkroful, the birth and original burial place of the first president, a facelift.



According to them, “the family house where Dr. Nkrumah’s mother, Nana Nyaniba was buried, the Kwame Nkrumah Mausoleum, the road from Esiama to Nkroful and Nkroful town, in particular, did not befit and glorify their illustrious son who devoted all his time and energy towards Ghana’s liberation struggle”.



The head of the Nvavile family at Nkroful, Abusuakpanyinli Adwobia Kpanyinli, expressed these sentiments when the Ghana News Agency paid a visit to the family house of Dr. Kwame Nkrumah at Nkroful in the Ellembelle District of the Western Region.



He paid glowing tribute to former President John Agyekum Kufuor for creating the Ellembelle District which was carved out of the Nzema-East District in 2008 but bemoaned the current state of Nkroful as the District capital of Ellembelle.

Abusuakpanyinli Adwobia Kpanyinli appealed to the government to upgrade existing infrastructure at the District Assembly and initiate more developmental projects in the district.



The Nvavile family Head said Nkroful was in dire need of a District Hospital to cater for the ever-increasing population and respond to unforeseen contingencies from mining, oil, and gas explorations in the district.



He said the road linking Asasetre and Mpeasem, where the grandmother of Dr. Kwame Nkrumah lived was in a deplorable state and appealed to the government to asphalt the road.



The Nvavile Abusuakpanyinli also called for a police station at Asasetre to beef up security in that part of the district.



Adwobia Kpanyinli said the Chief of Nkroful, Nana Bulumia Twum had started the construction of a community centre at Asasetre and appealed to the government for support to complete it.