Family of 5-year-old hole in heart patient cries for support

Source: classfmonline.com

The family of five-year-old Lordina Nyameye is appealing for help for the little girl to undergo surgery to cure her hole in heart medical condition.



The family resides in Effiduase, a suburb of Koforidua in the New Juaben North Municipality of the Eastern region.



The child has been suffering from this condition for over a year.



According to her 24-year-old mother, Abena Serwaa, who is not of a sound mind, they had no idea of the illness until they realised she was breathing fast.



Abena Serwaa's grandmother, Maame Abena kwakyewaa, indicated that because of how Lordina Nyameye was breathing, they sent her to Seventh Day Adventist hospital in Koforidua and were given some drugs and later referred to the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.



Lordina was later diagnosed of a hole in the heart condition, requiring surgery.



But Lordina's family cannot afford the cost of the surgery.



The family is appealing to non-governmental organisations especially health organizations to assist Lordina to undergo surgery.