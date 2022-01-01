Family of 5 feared dead in accident after New Year’s Eve service

General News of Saturday, 1 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A family of five is feared dead following an accident at Akrofuom in the Ashanti Region. The accident is said to have happened while the family was returning from a December 31st all-night service.



Reports gathered at the scene indicate that victims were found lifeless after a Toyota Corolla with registration number WR-28-48 they were driving in, collided head-on with an articulator truck.



According to reports, the driver of the Toyota Corolla attempted to overtake a truck when the accident occurred.



Due to the impact of the crash, the front side of the vehicle got mangled, trapping the occupants.



It took a combined rescue team of police, fire, and emergency medical personnel to remove the trapped bodies from the mangled car beneath the truck.



An eyewitness, Elder Godwin told Adom News that the man, his wife and two female children were rescued unconscious, but one child was conscious.



An ambulance was called to the scene to transport the victims to the hospital.