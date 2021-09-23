Family invokes curses on W/R Minister for ‘lying’ about Takoradi woman’s pregnancy

General News of Thursday, 23 September 2021

Source: 3news.com

Family of Josephine Panyin Mensah have invoked curses on the Western Region Minister, Kwabena Otchere Darko Mensah, medical doctors as well as all those who are alleging that their 29-year-old daughter has not been pregnant.



According to them, Josephine was heavily pregnant at the time of her disappearance.



She was found on Tuesday, September 21 at the garden of the Jehovah Witnesses church at Tolanu, a suburb of Axim in the Western Region. She was without her pregnancy.



The regional minister had alleged on radio that the woman in question had no records of being pregnant.



This has been challenged by residents and the family including her husband Michael Simmons.



On Thursday, September 23, some family members with eggs and Schnapps invoked curses and said they will add more if medical records turn out to prove that Madam Josephine was with baby.



They chided a “non-performing” Western Region Minister for not easily sending his boys or even the Assembly member of the area to verify before going on air with his counter statement.



For this, they are invoking the curses on him.



