Family begs police to arrest man who raped 18-year-old girl to death

Crime & Punishment of Thursday, 17 June 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• The deceased was returning from a naming ceremony when she was attacked and raped



• She was admitted at the Tamale Teaching Hospital when she died



• Yussif Fatawu, the identified suspect has since the incident fled the town



The family of an 18-year-old who died at the Tamale Teaching Hospital following a rape incident is calling on the police to bring the perpetrator to book.



According to a Daily Guide report sighted by GhanaWeb, Yussif Fatawu raped his victim at Safam, near Diare in the Savelugu Municipality.



The suspect is reported to have fled the community following the incident but his victim before dying at the hospital named him as the one who allegedly raped her.



The case was said to have been reported to the Chief. Upon confirmation by the suspect’s father who said his son confessed his crime to him before fleeing the town, the chief ordered for the family of the suspect to produce him to be handed over to the police.



The suspect’s family were also fined an amount of GH¢3,500 which was given to the victim’s family to settle her hospital bills.



The father of the deceased has however expressed worry over the handling of the matter by the police.



According to Mr Fuseini Seidu, efforts by the police in apprehending the suspect whose actions led to the death of his daughter her been laxed.



“A day after my daughter died, the police came from Tamale to take our statement, picture of the suspect and his phone number and since then we haven’t heard from them and nobody is telling us anything again about the case.”



Mr Fuseini however notes that the wish of his family “is for the police to arrest the suspect that’s the most important thing for the family now.”



The Northern Regional Police Command on the other hand has assured the family of the deceased of their commitment in resolving the case by bringing the suspect to book.



The deceased (name withheld) who was admitted at the Tamale Teaching Hospital on Friday, June 3, 2021, before passing away on Wednesday, June 9, 2021, narrated her ordeal to a group of journalists.



According to the deceased, she was returning from a naming ceremony at Safam, a nearby community when she met the suspect who pushed her down, covered her mouth, and forcibly had sexual intercourse with her.



“He held my legs and pushed me down and when I started shouting, he used his hands to cover my mouth then had sexual intercourse with me,” she narrated.