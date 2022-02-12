Family and lawyer have had access to Barker-Vormawor - Police

General News of Saturday, 12 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Ghana Police Service on Saturday, February 12, 2022, dismissed a report that detained #FixTheCountry activist, Oliver Barker-Vormawor, cannot be found despite confirmation of his arrest by Police.



A statement posted on their social media handles reiterated that he was in the custody of the Tema Regional Command.



"In line with our standard operating procedure, the police proactively ensured that his family and his lawyer were given access to him," the statement added.



One of the conveners of the movement, Afrifa-Mensah alleged that family and lawyers of Oliver did not have access to him almost 24-hours after his arrest.



"So where under the Tema Ghana Police Service Regional is Oliver being kept? Why is he being denied access to his attorneys and family?



"We have been to 15 police posts under the command but still no sign of him. We are worried," the movement posted on Twitter.



Update on the arrest of Mr Oliver Mawuse Barker-Vormawor



The Ghana Police Service wishes to point out that the story making rounds in some sections of the media that Mr Oliver Mawuse Barker-Vormawor cannot be found is false and should therefore be disregarded.



In our press release following his arrest, we stated clearly that Mr Barker-Vormawor was arrested by the Tema Regional Police Command to assist with investigations.



In line with our standard operating procedure, the police proactively ensured that his family and his lawyer were given access to him.



We wish to assure the good people of Ghana that the police will continue to follow due process in the performance of our duties.