Families will only thrive on the power of prayers and good values - Bishop Attakruh

Religion of Sunday, 26 December 2021

Source: GNA

Most Reverend Bishop John Baptist Attakruh, Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Sekondi-Takoradi, has underscored the importance of the family in the growth and development of society.





He, therefore, called on the public, especially Christians, to maintain and identify with values of compassion, respect of each, love, the goodness of heart, meekness, and humility, which are values that could keep the family together.



Bishop Attakruh, in a sermon at the Mary Our Lady Star of Sea Catholic Cathedral in Takoradi, to mark the celebration of the Holy Family, pointed out that families could only thrive in the power of prayers and faith.



The day coincided with the 110th anniversary of the World Union of Catholic Women's Organizations (WUCWO).



WUCW, formed in 1910 in Rome, was to promote the presence, participation, and co-responsibility of catholic women in society and the church to enable them to fulfill their mission of evangelization and to work for human development.



Bishops Attakruh said, "belonging to a family is a gift from God and everyone is born into a family and every family is good and people should endeavor to maintain the good values of the family."



"A family that prays together stays together," he said.



Bishop Attakruh said children were an important part of the family and asked parents to give them the needed training to enable them to meet the challenges of the world.



"Parents should love their children train them well since they are an investment for them "



Bishop Attakruh, on the other hand, tasked children to also see their parents as sacred beings and their first catechist and to accord them the needed respect.



He expressed concern about the number of broken marriages in society and blamed the situation on the inadequate preparation on the part of couples before entering into marriages, stressing that marriage was a vocation, which should be entered into with faith and prayer.



Touching on LGBTQ, Bishop Attakruh advised that the government should pay more attention to pressing issues and not give in to these unnecessary attractions.



He said LGBTQ had no human values and warned that people should not hide behind human rights to push for such things.



"People should not be deceived LGBTQ has no family or social values," he said.



Bishop Attakruh asked Christians to continue to pray for God's intervention and blessings in these difficult times.