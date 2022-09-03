Families abroad try to control you because they helped you travel - Belgium-based Ghanaian

Diasporia News of Saturday, 3 September 2022

Source: SVTV Africa

A Belgium-based Ghanaian, Jenelle Agyeiwaa, has disclosed that some family units in Belgium break up because they try to control and coerce others into doing their bid since they may have aided in their journey or hosted them when they arrived.



In an interview on Daily Hustle Worldwide, Jenelle mentioned that she ran her business in Ghana and lived a comfortable life. As a consequence, she did not expect her brother to dictate to her when she arrived in Belgium.



“I don’t know if it is a spirit among those who live abroad. It is a demonic spirit because if you've decided to help the person, that is it. They want to make it seem like you had nothing in Ghana, and once they have bought you here, they can control you.



And if you do not allow it, you become the evil one. Even those who were jobless in Ghana should not be controlled because they are overage and can make their own decisions,” she said.



The mother of one indicated that her brother brought her to Belgium but tried to restrict or control her in some ways, but she refused. She added that their relationship is a bit shaky at the moment.



“There are certain things that are not acceptable. You can’t slap someone ten times and tell them not to cry. So there should be peace and mutual respect between you two. It won't be erased from history that you helped them travel abroad,” she told DJ Nyaami on SVTV Africa.