Familiarity breeds contempt - Speaker reacts after MPs challenged his decision

I tell you this is a bad precedent - Speaker tells MPs



Three MPs referred to Privileges Committee



MPs challenge Speaker’s directive



The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, has described the decision by the leadership of parliament to debate his formal communication a bad precedence.



According to him, the attempt by the leadership to challenge his directive to refer three truant Members of Parliament to the Privileges Committee of Parliament is due to the leadership's familiarity with him, adding that no Speaker would have tolerated that.



Making reference to the common saying, “familiarity breeds contempt,” Alban Bagbin said that “After formal communication, leadership decides to debate the formal communication. I tell you this is a bad precedent no speaker will raise such a matter but since I have been with you all these years it looks likes familiarity breeds contempt.”



Some members of the leadership of parliament on both the Minority and the Majority sides had challenged the Speaker’s decision to refer three of their colleagues to the Privileges Committee for absenteeism.



For the Minority Chief Whip, Mohammed-Mubarak Muntaka, he disagrees with the Speaker for raising the issues in his capacity as the Speaker of Parliament, insisting that issues of such nature ought to have been raised by either a Member of Parliament or by civil society.



While the Majority raised concerns about the Speaker's directive that the report by the Privileges Committee be brought to the House for a vote to be made on it, rather than have it debated, the MP for Nandon, Ambrose Dery, held that the determination of the impropriety ends at the committee level, and not the plenary.



The Majority Leader also held that once the Privileges Committee makes a recommendation, it is not for the House to vote on when they will make recommendations.



Based on these arguments, the Speaker wondered if same it was right for the leader to challenge his decision, as the directive was in line with the Speaker’s statement as provided in the Order Paper.