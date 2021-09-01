Fakwasi Presby Basic School in bad shape, community appeals for support

Regional News of Wednesday, 1 September 2021

Correspondence from Bono Region:



Residents of Fakwasi, a farming community in the Atebubu-Amantin Municipality have appealed to authorities to renovate the only basic school in the community.



The residents say the school, Fakwasi Primary and Junior High School with a population of over one thousand pupils is in a deplorable state and needs an immediate facelift.



The school serves Fakwasi and other surrounding communities like Bompa, Tankoano, Tanfiagya, Nkokom, and Sika Nti but the classrooms have no proper doors, windows and the floors are in a very bad state.



Many of the pupils are also forced to sit on the floor during classes as there is no adequate furniture.



According to the residents, the school in its current state falls short of being described as a school and needs immediate renovation works.



The Assembly Member for the Fakwasi Electoral, Takyi Kwabena who brought the issue to the attention of Ghanaweb laments over the poor state of the school as he says the situation is affecting academic work in the school.



He avers that teachers either refuse posting to the community or go on transfer after a short period because of the nature of the school.



“That is the only school in the community but it is dilapidated. The floors are bad; there are no doors, no windows, and no furniture for the pupils to use during classes. The condition of the school makes it difficult for the pupils to learn effectively. Sadly teachers who are posted here after a while leave the school”, Takyi Kwabena revealed.



The Assembly Member disclosed that even though the school serves several communities, little attention has been paid to it as several attempts to secure help from the Municipal Assembly have yielded no results.



The community has through the Assembly Member appealed for support for the school in order to promote effective teaching and learning. They have appealed for renovation works on building and furniture for the pupils.



