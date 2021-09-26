Fake pregnant lady wanted to please her husband – Police

General News of Sunday, 26 September 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Ghana Police Service has disclosed that, Josephine Panyin Mensah, the lady who faked her pregnancy and kidnap in Takoradi, did so to her husband’s admiration and acceptance.



According to ACP Kwesi Ofori, the Acting Director of Public Affairs, Josephine told the police that, she decided to do what she did because of some issues her marriage was facing, so she executed her assignment without the help of any relative.



“From her account, she said she did it alone just to satisfy her husband. It was a pure family issue that she wanted to portray that she was pregnant. She did all that for the admiration of her husband,” ACP Kwesi Ofori said on Citi FM’s Big Issue.



ACP Ofori further indicated that, the Police will soon decide on the next line of action.



Background



On Thursday, September 16, 2021, Josephine Panyin Mensah was reported missing. She was said to be nine months pregnant.



The case was reported to the police, which commenced investigations with the hope of finding her alive and safe. On Tuesday, September 21, 2021, Josephine was found in Axim without the pregnancy or any baby.



What rather emerged was that she delivered but her captors stole the baby.



Following police investigations, it emerged that she was never pregnant, a claim she and the immediate family vehemently disputed. The accusation she faked the pregnancy even got members of her community angry.



The Western Regional Minister, Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah subsequently claimed Josephine was not pregnant as reported, a claim subsequently corroborated by the Ghana Police Service.



Police conducted two separate medical tests on Josephine at different hospitals, with both reports proving that she was never pregnant.



Josephine’s relatives and neighbours however disagreed with the report of the Ghana Police Service.



Many have wondered why the woman will fake a pregnancy and put herself through so much stress when she already has one child for the husband.



