Fake military officer arrested over enlistment fraud in the Eastern Region

The Suhum Police has arrested a 32-year-old man for impersonating a Military Officer to defraud a desperate young man seeking to be enlisted into the Ghana Armed Forces.



On November 8, 2021, the victim Ohene Addo Richmond who lives in Akyem Apedwa, assisted by ADO 2 Aggrey Nana Addo, a fire officer with Suhum Fire Service, arrested the suspect Tanko Sani, 32, and handed him over to the Suhum Police.



According to the victim, Ohene Addo Richmond reported that on November 6, 2021, the suspect introduced himself to him as an army officer, convinced and collected cash of Ghc 2800.00 under the pretext of recruiting him into the Ghana Armed Forces but later found out that he was not an Army Officer as claimed.



The Public Relations Officer of the Eastern Regional Police Command, DSP Ebenezer Tetteh, told Starr News on receipt of the complaint, a statement was obtained from the complainant and witnesses.



He said the suspect Sani Tanko was re-arrested and detained to assist investigations.



DSP Tetteh cautioned the youth to desist from paying bribes for enlistment since such does not work.



Meanwhile, another victim of a recruitment scam, Hajia Rahmatu Abdul Rahman Saed of Koforidua Zongo, has accused One Inspector Bismark Sitor, allegedly stationed at Jubilee House, of defrauding her of Ghc8,000 under the pretence of recruiting her son into the Ghana Police Service.



According to Hajia Rahmatu Abdul Rhaman, the Police officer and his father Joseph Sitor approached him last year that they could help her two children be enlisted into the Ghana Police service and that she should pay Ghc8,000 each to facilitate the process.



She said she only paid Gh8,000 for the meantime to the suspect Police officer but failed to fulfil his promise.



A formal complaint was initiated at the Eastern Regional Police Headquarters, where the suspect refunded Ghc3,000 but has since failed to refund the rest of the amount.