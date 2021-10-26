Fake kidnapping: Court orders pregnancy test to be done on suspect before convicting her

Crime & Punishment of Tuesday, 26 October 2021

Source: kasapafmonline.com

A Takoradi Harbor Circuit Court presided over by his honour Michael Ampadu has ordered that a pregnancy test be done on Joana Krah before convicting her.



The suspect was earlier granted bail.



On Monday when the accused person Joana Krah appeared in court, she pleaded guilty to all the two charges levelled against her by the police.



Joana Krah and two others who have been granted bail by the Takoradi divisional police command were arrested for faking their kidnapping ostensibly to get five thousand Ghana cedis from her adopted father.



The court is currently awaiting the results from the designated public health facility before it can convict the accused person today.