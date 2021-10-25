Fake kidnappers will be punished – ACP Kwesi Ofori

General News of Monday, 25 October 2021

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The acting Director-General of Public Affairs of the Ghana Police Service, ACP Kwesi Ofori, has urged the youth to desist from fake kidnap schemes for monetary purposes.



In an interview on the Morning Starr with Francis Abban on Monday, October 25, ACP Ofori warned that anybody who engages in a fake kidnapping scheme will be arrested and prosecuted.



ACP Kwesi Ofori also appealed to community leaders to take charge and educate the youth to desist from such dreadful acts.



“We appeal to community leaders, assembly members, chiefs to sensitize the youth because it does not give the community a good image”.



His comments come after the Police in Takoradi in the Western region arrested three people who allegedly faked a kidnapping incident last Friday. The suspects are in custody at the Takoradi Divisional Police Command.



The suspects are Joana Krah, aged 29; Susana Awortwe, aged 27 and Francis Eshun, aged 27. They allegedly faked a kidnap and demanded a ransom of GH¢ 5,000



A police statement dated Monday, October 25, 2021, issued by the Acting Director-General of Public Affairs, ACP Mr Kwesi Ofori said reports indicated that suspect Joana Krah conspired with the other two suspects, Susan Awortwe and Francis Eshun, to feign her kidnapping on Friday, October 22, 2021, after which a call was placed to her adopted father in demand for the ransom.



When Joana became aware that her adopted father had reported to the Police and an extensive search had commenced to find her, she showed up at the Takoradi Central Police Station, Saturday, October 23, to confess of only joking with her adopted father that she was kidnapped.