Fake insurance certificates land 91 car owners into trouble with the law

General News of Friday, 5 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Authorities have been clamping down on road traffic offenders



• The DVLA, NRSA, MTTD and the NIC have been working together in this regard



• The exercise took place in places like Somanya, Atimpoku and Adukrom



Some 91 vehicles in the Eastern region have been impounded through a collaborative effort of the National Insurance Commission (NIC), and the Motor Transport and Traffic Department, over fake insurance certificates.



Also, the Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) and the National Road Safety Authority joined the operation that saw to the impounding of these cars and some unregistered motorbikes, tricycles, as well as vehicles without insurance, graphic.com.gh has reported.



The three-day exercise, aimed at bringing sanity on the roads and decreasing the rate of accidents in the region, took place at operation at Somanya and Atimpoku but ended at Adukrom.



The report added that there was a total of 65 vehicles comprising commercial cars, trucks and private cars that were impounded aside from 18 motorcycles and eight tricycles.



The team also looked out for headlamps on vehicles, leading to the removal of over 100 unapproved cars.



According to the Eastern Regional Manager of the NIC, Esther Konadu Ofori, it is risky for drivers and vehicle owners to use the road without at least third-party insurance, as it is insurance for them and the people they carry in their vehicles, as well as for pedestrians.



“She cautioned drivers and vehicle owners to refrain from patronising the services of middlemen popularly known as ‘goro boys’ who issue them with fake insurances.



“She added that passengers should also be vigilant and check the insurance validity of vehicles with the shortcode *920*57#,” the report said.



Chief Superintendent Stephen Kofi Ahiatafu, the Eastern Regional MTTD Commander, who led the operation, indicated that the vehicle owners and their drivers would be processed for the various traffic offences, including the use of fake insurance, driving with fake license or without a license, and the use of unregistered vehicles, the report added.



He however urged for more education to be conducted on the roads to ensure that drivers and car owners are adhering to the right road regulations.



