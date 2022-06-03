Fake doctor loses defamation suit in Kumasi, charged GH¢600,000

Crime & Punishment of Friday, 3 June 2022

Fake doctor files defamation lawsuit in Kumasi



A Kumasi High Court has directed one Richard Kwadwo Owusu Nyarko, who was pretending to be a medical doctor, to pay the legal fees of the defendants in a defamation lawsuit he filed, which sums up to GH¢600,000.



The court asked the self-acclaimed medical doctor to pay GH¢100,000 each to six doctors of the Kumasi Club who accused him of being a fake doctor after throwing out his defamation lawsuit against them, dailyguidenetwork.com reports.



According to the report, Owusu Nyarko was seeking damages of GH¢5 million against the six doctors who he said had defamed him and harmed his reputation as a medical doctor.



The court presided over by Justice George Krofa Addae, rejected that defamation lawsuit after it was proven that Owusu Nyarko misrepresented himself to the members of the Kumasi Club when he was joining them claiming to be a Senior Medical Officer at the Patasi South Hospital.



Aside from his claim as a Senior Medical Officer, the plaintiff said that he was a registered licensed senior health practitioner, a member of the European Health Association and a trainee doctor with the Accra College of Medicine with several qualifications.



He added that he was a renowned health research scientist with many local and international academic and professional journals to his name.



However, the six defendants, Kwabena Brenya, Norman Owusu Barnie, Henry Asumadu, Kofi Owusu Ansah, Andy Arhin and Kojo Sarpong, said that they were right to call Owusu Nyarko a fake doctor because he provided wrong information about himself when he was applying to the Kumasi Club in 2012.



The defendants said they petitioned the trustees of the Kumasi Club to investigate the defendant because they became suspicious of him after he claimed to be the director of Health Services at Family Tree Medical Centre.



They added that the investigation they asked for was done at Kuntenase Hospital, where the plaintiff claimed he practised medicine, and the Ghana Medical and Dental Council which proved that Owusu Nyarko was not a medical doctor.



The investigation also found that the defendant had been arrested in 2014 by the Ghana Police Service and was charged with impersonation, forgery and false pretences for claiming to be a medical officer.



Justice George Krofa Addae after hearing both sides ruled that Owusu Nyarko, who is the current chairman of the Kumasi Club, mispresented himself when he was joining the club and rejected his suit.



