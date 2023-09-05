Fake doctor arrested at KATH didn’t attend to any patients - Management

Regional News of Tuesday, 5 September 2023

Source: Isaac Justice Bediako, Contributor

The management of the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) has debunked the claim that the young man who was arrested at the hospital on Monday, September 4, 2023, and handed over to the police had attended to patients at the referral center.



A statement issued by the hospital and signed by Kwame Frimpong, the hospital's public relations director indicated that the young man was accosted by the Director of Nursing Services on the walkway behind the A&E Centre after she became suspicious of his responses to her questions on his identity and purpose at the hospital.



"The suspect was not found in any of the service points at the hospital but accosted at an open space and could therefore, not be said to have attended to patients as being circulated", the statement explained.



Providing further details on the incident, the statement said the DNS of the hospital was on her usual rounds when she met the suspect with a backpack and a stethoscope behind the A&E Centre of the hospital. He also had the name 'Dr. Williams Cyril Cohen ' written on the scrub dress he was wearing.



It read that when the DNS questioned him about who he was and what he was doing at the hospital, the suspect responded that he only passed through the hospital to give something to somebody and quickly started to move away.



The statement further said the DNS, who had become suspicious, raised the alarm, and the young man who was then running away was chased, arrested, and handed over to the police.



The statement added that the hospital has a team-based system that oversees both inpatient care and OPD services and that anyone who is not a member of these closely knit teams; cannot assess or attend to patients at the various designated service points at the hospital.



"Again the hospital has for some time now computerized its clinical operations and all patient care services are done through the Electronic Medical Records System accessible to only accredited members of staff using their unique passwords", some parts of the statement read.



It gave the assurance that no diagnosis, reviews, and issuing of prescriptions can, therefore, be done for patients by non-members of staff, and therefore, the claim that the suspect had attended to, and administered medications to patients before his arrest was false.



