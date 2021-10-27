Fake currency fraudsters busted by police

General News of Wednesday, 27 October 2021

The Accra Regional Police Command has arrested suspects Kenneth Anarfi, 51, and Philip Chorkson, 37, for allegedly trading with fake currency.



On 24th September, 2021, the Police received complaint, that two suspects driving a Ford Pick Up Truck with registration number GE 9217-12 went to a shop at Tuba, a suburb of Accra and purchased electrical cables and other items valued at GHS16,550.00 and paid same in its dollar equivalent of USD2,600. However, the dollars was suspected to be fake currency.



The Police initiated a look out for the suspects. On 22nd October, 2021 at about 2:00pm, the suspects were intercepted around Tuba and arrested. Investigation confirmed their identities. The Police unravelled that the true name of suspect Philip Chorkson is Francis Londiz.



Also, a search conducted in their place of abode led to the retrieval of items including, Deep Freezers, Air Conditioners, TV Sets, 39 Gallons Of Engine Oil, Bags Of Rice, Tomato Paste, Electrical Cables, 2 Laptops, Boxes Of Nails, Gas Cylinders, Fake US Dollar Notes, New Head Pans, Frozen Fish & Chicken and other products in large quantities suspected to be proceeds of their fraudulent engagements.



The Police has extended an invitation from members of the general public, especially, persons who have fallen victim to such crime, to help identify the suspects and volunteer useful information to reveal the remaining aspects of fraudulent operations, perpetrated by the two suspects.



The information can be channelled through the Weija Divisional Police Command, the Accra Regional Police CID and the Police Public Affairs Unit, Accra.



