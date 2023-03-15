Fake businessman who defrauded a retired UK lecturer of GH¢1million jailed 18 years

Crime & Punishment of Wednesday, 15 March 2023

The Accra High Court has sentenced a man who defrauded a retired UK lecturer of GH¢1 million under the pretext that he was going to invest his money to 18 years in prison.



The 55-year-old, Samuel Nana Mensah, was in court on eight counts of conspiring with one another, defrauding by false pretence, possessing forged notes, possessing paper, and money laundering.



According to a report by graphic.com.gh, the convict had posed as a marketing officer of the West Africa Monetary Agency (WAMA) and successfully defrauded the retired UK lecturer of GH¢1,000,000.



The convict, Samuel Nana Mensah, had pleaded not guilty to all the counts levelled against him but he was, however, found guilty by the court presided over by Justice Lydia Osei Marfo.



This, the report said, was after the prosecution, led by Winnifred Sarpong, had proven to the court through witnesses that Samuel Nana Mensah indeed committed the crime.



The report added that in court, the convict showed no remorse when he was asked if he had anything to say before the judgment was pronounced.



Details of the case said that in August 2019, the complainant (the retired UK lecturer) arrived in Ghana as he considered relocating here after his retirement.



During the period, a certain Ericson Arthur introduced Samuel Mensah, aka Samuel Kwaku Romeo, to him.



The retiree was told that Mensah worked with WAMA and as such, he could help him invest his money.



After they were introduced, the report said that Mensah promised the complainant a return of 50 per cent if the complainant would invest GH¢1,000,000 and above in their company.



Convinced, the retired UK lecturer made payments to WAMA in three tranches, totalling the amount of GH¢1 million with the intention that it would be invested for him.



The report added that the complainant subsequently sensed something fishy and therefore demanded that his money is paid back to him.



However, Samuel Mensah is said to have gone into hiding, following which the complainant made a report to the police.



In December 2019, based on intelligence, Ericson Arthur, who first introduced Samuel Mensah to the complainant, was arrested from his hideout.



Samuel Mensah is said to have also gone into hiding, but upon a tip-off, he was arrested in June 2021.



The Ghana Police Service are also said to have found in the possession of Samuel Nana Mensah, some forged dollar notes, as well as papers which resemble papers used in the making of notes, during his arrest.



