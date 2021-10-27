Fake Takoradi kidnap: Six-year jail term harsh – Lawyer

General News of Wednesday, 27 October 2021

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Joana Krah, the lead suspect in the fake kidnapping incident who has been sentenced to six years imprisonment by the Takoradi Habour Circuit Court had no legal representation.



She pleaded guilty to two counts; deceiving a public officer and the publication of false news with intent to cause fear and panic.



The Court presided over by His Honor Michael Kudjo Ampadu sentenced the accused to six-years imprisonment with hard labour for deceiving a public officer and two-years imprisonment for publication of false news. Both sentencing will run concurrently as directed by the court.



The Judge in passing the sentence stated the prevalence of kidnapping stunts in the Takoradi metropolis should be nipped in the bud.



However, in an interview with Francis Abban on Morning Starr, a Legal Practitioner based in Takoradi, Fiifi Buckman said that in his humble opinion the Judge should have been considerate since Joana Krah had no legal representation.



According to him, the State only provides legal representation for suspects when the case has to do with the murder.



“I just met the last stage of the Judge’s judgment. So I cannot say much about it, but I believe that the Judge should have been a bit considerate, in my humble opinion. Based on many other factors that in sentencing you consider, but that would be championed at an appeal when they go for appeal,” he disclosed.



Lawyer Buckman stated that if the accused had pleaded not guilty, “by the rules of the court, it would have used its discretion to grant her bail, and then she would go through the process. Immediately she said she is not guilty, now the onus shifts to the Prosecution to prove the guilt of the lady beyond a reasonable doubt.”