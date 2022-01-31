Fake Mallam jailed 5 years for GH¢9,421,000 fraud

Crime & Punishment of Monday, 31 January 2022

Source: angelonline.com

A Cape Coast Circuit Court has jailed a 27-year-old, Jibril Yahaya, to five years imprisonment with hard labour for posing as a “Mallam” and defrauding a woman of an amount of GH¢9,421.00.



The convict, a resident of Mpeasem, a suburb of Cape Coast, was said to have duped Mrs Juliet Ankrah, a resident of Amamoma, all in the name of money doubling.



He was, however, found guilty by the court presided over by Mrs Dorinda Smith Arthur on the count of involving in fraud by false pretences.



Presenting the fact of the case to the court, the Prosecutor, Inspector Yakubu Iddrisu, said in August 2020, the complainant had heard the convict on a radio station in the area claiming he could perform rituals that could double the money.



Mrs Ankrah thus expressed interest and contacted Jibril Yahaya via his telephone numbers announced on the programme.



According to the prosecution, the complainant told the convict that she needed GHC250,000.00 to complete her building project hence paid GHC9,421.00 through Mobile Money to him.



The convict, however, declined to fulfil his pledges after receiving the money, a situation that compelled the complainant to report the matter to the Regional Criminal Investigations Department.



Jibril Yahaya was later traced based on his mobile number and was arrested on February 18, 2021.



After his arrest, a relative refunded GH¢2,000.00 of the amount, and he was granted a police inquiry bail the next day.



The Prosecutor added that the convict failed to appear for trial after being released and went into his hideout at Takoradi.



Inspector Yakubu Yahaya said police intelligence led to Jibril Yahaya's arrest on Saturday, December 25, 2021.