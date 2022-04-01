Fake ECG officers arrested for extorting customers

Crime & Punishment of Friday, 1 April 2022

Police investigate two fake EC officers



Two pose as revenue collector and disconnection officers of ECG



ECG customers urged to be vigilant



Two persons are in the hands of the police after they were arrested for posing as workers of the Electricity Company of Ghana.



According to a Graphic report, Richard Nii Moi and Edward Quartey are said to have extorted monies from some unsuspecting customers under the guise of inspection and disconnection.



The incident as narrated by the ECG Achimota District Manager, Mrs Mary Kpordzih indicates that, the two posed as a revenue collector and a disconnection officer and allegedly demanded money from customers who were unbale to provide receipts of their recent ECG bill payments.



"Their mode of operation however got some of the residents suspicious and so they quizzed them and demanded to see their identification cards, adding that they were unconvincing in their responses so the residents raised an alarm and reported their activities to the office," she disclosed the modus operandi of the suspects.



According to the manager, the suspects were subsequently traced and arrested by some residents who handed them over to officers of the Israel Police Station near Sowutuom in Accra.



While commending the residents for their vigilance, Mrs Mary Kpordzih entreated ECG customers to ensure the identity of persons who visit their premises and residence are verified.



"Where you are in doubt, always report suspicious persons to the nearest ECG office or to the police station," she added.