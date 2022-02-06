Fake AMMH created by ‘thieves & charlatans’ – Koku attacks Mahama, Segbefia over Mills’ group

General News of Sunday, 6 February 2022

Source: mynewsgh.com

The announcement of the launch of the Atta Mills Memorial Heritage appears to have really pained the founder of the Atta Mills Institute Samuel Koku Anyidoho.



Mr. Anyidoho as therefore gone after the head of John Mahama and Alex Segbefia describing the duo and anyone else associated with the AMMH as “charlatans and thieves” who want to take a glorious space he built.



The Founder of the Atta Mills Institute appeared very aggrieved about the decision of some elements in the NDC to found the AMMH as more or less a competitor to his AMI which many say is now his source of livelihood.



Mr. Anyidoho described the AMMH as a fake group and their program also as fake, all created by the charlatans and thieves to steal his glory.



He wrote:



“Let nobody & no charlatanic persons, steal the, Green & White Colours of the Atta-Mills Institute, to organise FAKE Programmes to dupe innocent lovers of AMI. People just want to cash-in on the 10th Anniversary. The media and the world must watch out for the, FAKE Groups. https://t.co/HIUCA1hGWf



Many big wigs of both the ruling NPP and the opposition NDC stormed the University of Ghana BoG Hall to commemorate the 10 years anniversary launch of the AMMH.



Key speakers included John Dramani Mahama, 2020 flagbearer of the NDC who has a falling out with Koku Anyidoho and top Economist Kwame Pianim.



Mr. Paul Adom Otchere described the move by Mahama as a masterstroke that has undone Koku with “calibre”.



About AMMH



A release by Alex Segbefia said the “institute is set up as non-governmental and non-profit, Policy Brainbox with a social democratic orientation. With a Mindset Transformational approach to shaping and driving the discourse of nation-building, we are focused on creating a centre of, research, learning, and information dissemination anchored to the ideas/ideals that defined the human existence of John Evans Atta-Mills, Vice President and President of the Republic of Ghana, between 1996-2000 and 2009-2012, respectively.



The Memorial Heritage is a non-profit, independent, non-partisan organisation anchored in Professor Mills’ passion and commitment to inclusivity, transparency, accountability and his relentless quest for peace and a better society.