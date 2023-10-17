Fair Wages and Salaries Commission recovers GH¢36.1m after payroll audit

General News of Tuesday, 17 October 2023

The Fair Wages and Salaries Commission has announced that it has recovered GH¢36.1 million following a comprehensive payroll audit of 17 government institutions.



The audit exposed significant payroll discrepancies, leading to the discovery that more than 5,000 workers were receiving illegal payments.



The Chief Executive Officer(CEO) of the commission, Benjamin Arthur, revealed that more than 5000 workers were being paid illegally.



There were a series of payroll errors within these institutions.



“Out of the 17 institutions, and the errors detected, we found out that if all of them are corrected as of today, that will be Ghc 36.1million and that covers only 5759 employees. For these institutions. There are other big institutions that we are yet to get to,” he stated.



The CEO further pointed out that the audit identified instances where individuals manipulated their date of birth to continue receiving salaries illegally.



“We also found out that a number of people continue to change their date of birth, if an individual is supposed to go on pension, say by the end of October, and the individual manage to change his age and manage to reduce by 2-3 years what it means it that the person will continue to receive salary illegally,” he added.





