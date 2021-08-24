Failure to take personal security serious cause of increased murder cases – GISAC

Crime & Punishment of Tuesday, 24 August 2021

Source: classfmonline.com

The Global Intelligence and Security Analysis Center (GISAC) has said the recent incidents of murder cases in the various parts of the country cannot be blamed on the security agencies but rather on the failure of the citizenry for not consciously taken their personal security and safety serious.



According to the Center, it has observed that there is total disconnection of basic personal security and safety management on the part of the citizenry.



“The citizenry appears to believe that they have to rely solely on the police and other state security institutions to provide them with adequate security,” GISAC said in a statement.



The statement comes on the back of a hike in murder cases in the country, the latest being the murder of three teens at Abesim in the Bono region.



GISAC said much as it understands that it is the constitutional duty of the police to protect life and property, “we cannot neglect our personal security management and hope that the police must at all times be available to protect and educate us.”



The Center is, therefore, calling on all citizens to as a matter of importance take their personal security and safety management serious and educate their households accordingly.



“We are also calling on the Inspector General of Police to as a matter of urgency activate the community policing module and sensitize the general public on the need of personal security and safety management,” the statement stated.



GISAC further expressed the belief that the Ghana Police Service will be extra professional in handling all such murder cases and investigate same with the expertise it deserves and unravel the motive behind the killings to ensure justice and also help build the confidence and trust of the police in the general public.



All civil society organisations, the Center said, must also help in educating the public on the need of consciously safeguarding themselves and their families while parents consider it as a duty to teach their children about basic knowledge of personal security which will serve as a guide wherever the children may find themselves.



Below are details of the statement:



TO ALL MEDIA HOUSES



Global Intelligence and Security Analysis Center (GISAC) has observed with shock and disheartening, the recurrence of murder cases in the country and deem same as worrying and must be looked at and addressed as a national emergency situation. The current murder case involving the alleged suspect, one Richard Appiah which occurred in Abesim in the Bono Region must be a cause of worry and concern of all Ghanaians. The brazen impunity with which the suspects involving in recent killings of victims including some female police personnel in the country is an indication of the fact that as a country we are failing to put our human security management in proper perspective for a lasting solution.



Much as we are appalled by the incidents, we want to commend the Inspector General of Police Dr. George Akuffo Dampare and his team of experts for their swift response and actions into the incidents at Abesim. We also commend the people of Abesim for helping to arrest the suspect when there was the need for them to carry out such patriotic civil action in support of the police.



The recent incidents of murder cases in the various parts of the country cannot be blamed on the security agencies but rather on the failure of the citizenry for not consciously taken their personal security and safety serious. We have observed that there is a total disconnection of basic personal security and safety management on the part of the citizenry. The citizenry appears to believe that they have to rely solely on the police and other state security institutions to provide them with adequate security.



Much as we understand that it is the constitutional duty of the police to protect life and property, we cannot neglect our personal security management and hope that the police must at all times be available to protect and educate us. We are by this release calling on all citizens to as a matter of importance take their personal security and safety management serious and educate their households accordingly. We are also calling on the Inspector General of Police to as a matter of urgency activate the community policing module and sensitize the general public on the need of personal security and safety management.



We believe firmly that the Ghana Police Service will be extra professional in handling all such murder cases and investigate same with the expertise it deserves and unravel the motive behind the killings to ensure justice and also help build the confidence and trust of the police in the general public.



All civil society organizations must also help in educating the public on the need of consciously safeguarding themselves and their families. Parents must consider it as a duty to teach their children about basic knowledge of personal security which will serve as a guide wherever the children may find themselves. Let’s all be vigilant and report any suspicious person or persons to the police while we promote integration of community base security and safety management.



Samuel Nana Appiah Owusu



(Executive Director)



GISAC