Failure to pay contributions for house helps can land you 5 years in prison – SSNIT

General News of Monday, 7 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

It is compulsory to pay social security contribution of workers in formal employment, SSNIT



Employers of house helps must pay social security for them, Emmanuel Sackey



Payment of SSNIT for house helps in accordance with section 64 of the Pensions Act, SSNIT



Legal Services Manager of SSNIT, Emmanuel Sackey has said employers who fail to pay the SSNIT contribution for their workers are liable to a jail term of 5 years or a fine of GH¢2,000.



According to him, this is in line with section 64 of the Pensions Act which makes it compulsory for every formal employer to pay Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) contributions for their employees.



Emmanuel Sackey is reported to have made these remarks during an interview on Joy News.



“It is not voluntary, it is compulsory,” the legal service manager of SSNIT was quoted by myjoyonline.com.



Adding to this, the Acting Public Affairs Manager of SSNIT, Charles Akwei Garshong, said there is no justification for employers who are currently not paying SSNIT for their workers, noting that they should do so as soon as possible.



“You’re under obligation to register and pay that person you have engaged as a house help. You have engaged that person for service and you are paying him/her directly or indirectly, so you’ll need to get to our office, let’s sit down and agree on how the payment is going to be made,” he said.



He added that although SSNIT was currently not going round to check whether private agencies and households were paying the contribution, employers who are found not to, will be dealt with by the law.



“Probably for now, you would say no one will come to your home and check, but when we get to know, we’ll come after you with court summons,” Akwei Garshong added.