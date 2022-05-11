Failure of business enterprises to fulfill CSR hindered Teshie development - Dzasetse

Regional News of Wednesday, 11 May 2022

Source: Muhammed Faisal Mustapha

The Dzasetse of Teshie Paramount Stool and Divisional Chief Of Lenshie, Nii Ashikwei Kwaobotwe, has said the developmental challenges facing the Stool is the failure of Businesses Enterprises and Educational Institutions operating on Teshie land to fulfil their corporate social responsibility and protocol employment opportunities to the people of Teshie.



The Dzasetse and Divisional Chief of Lenshie said this at his 15 years jubilee anniversary at Teshie in Accra.



He stated that the Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping and Training Centre which stands on Teshie Land without the payment of any compensation whatsoever is not offering scholarships to qualified youth of Teshie.



He added that KAIPTC has turned a blind eye to the festering chieftaincy conflicts in Teshie without providing any intervention in terms of peace advocacy and conflict resolutions programmes for the Chiefs and People of Teshie.



According to him, Teshie is not represented on the Boards of Government Institutions and other business concerns operating on Teshie lands and called on the government and other stakeholders operating on Teshie lands to reverse their decision and do the needful to help Teshie develop.



This assured the people of Teshie that he will be working closely with the Teshie Mantse Palace to seek urgent solutions to these major challenges as the Divisional Chief of the Lenshie and Dzasetse of the Teshie Paramount Stool.