Failed GTLE candidates can pay GH₵600 for remarking – NTC

General News of Monday, 9 August 2021

Source: educationweb.com.gh

The National Teaching Council (NTC) says graduate teachers who sat for the May 2021 Ghana teacher licensure examination but failed and are not satisfied with the results can pay a fixed amount of GH₵600 for remarking.



Dr Christian Addai Poku, the Registrar of the government agency responsible for registering and licensing teachers in the country, told the Teacher Trainees Association of Ghana (TTAG) on August 5, 2021, at a meeting held in Accra.



Explaining how teachers who participated in the Ghana teacher licensure examination but could not pass can apply for the script remarking, Addai Poku said, “such candidates must write a letter to NTC requesting a script review.”



According to the Registrar, the fixed GH₵600 Ghana teacher licensure examination (GTLE) script remarking fee will be paid by the interested candidates into the National Teaching Council’s (NTC) account at designated banks.



Asked why the Council, after releasing the GTLE results, has not provided statistics on the examination, Mr Poku said his outfit’s decision not to publish figures of passed or failed candidates is to avoid misinterpretation of the results.



“The media always report the failure of graduate teachers who sat for the licensure examination, they don’t comment on the positive side, so this year NTC will not publish the GTLE results statistics,” the Council’s Registrar told TTAG.



Mr Christian also said claims that the NTC intentionally failed candidates who took the May 2021 teacher test are false. According to him, the majority of candidates who sat for the examination were not prepared, thus the mass failure.



But TTAG, in a statement copied to EducationWeb.com.gh, has urged all candidates who could not pass the annual teacher licensure test to remain calm as the Association engages the Teaching Council on the issues of the results.