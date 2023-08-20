Failed African Peer Review Mechanism sparking coups – Ambassador Ohene Agyekum

General News of Sunday, 20 August 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

A career Diplomat and elder statesman Ambassador, Daniel Ohene Agyekum, has hit hard at African leaders and their failure to uphold the African Peer Review Mechanism (APRM), blaming that for the recent Coup d’etats in the sub-region.



He maintains, there is poor governance on the continent disguised under democratic rule which heads of states have failed to act on.



Ambassador Agyekum made these comments on Kumasi-based Ultimate FM monitored by MyNewsGh.com while contributing to the possible military intervention being considered by ECOWAS.



“A lot is going wrong on the continent, especially within the West African sub-region, but people are quiet. Tell me do you even believe Ghana under this government is practising democracy when there is state capture”



“Leaders on the continent are not telling each other the truth but only wait for these Coups to happen and they begin talking. Next door Ivory Coast the constitution was changed to accommodate a president after the officially mandated term was over and these leaders were mute”



“The APRM has failed, the reason we are seeing all this chaos in the sub-region, is the leaders don’t tell each other in the face the truth but only wait for coups to happen and start talking,” Ambassador Agyekum said.



Some former French colonies within West Africa now have military leaders following several Coups due to what most describe as poor leadership exhibited by democratically elected presidents.



Burkina Faso, Mali, Niger, and Guinea all have military leadership, a situation that has been condemned by ECOWAS and other continental blocks.



