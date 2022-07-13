Fafali Organization partner GIJ in a ten-day coaching course

General News of Wednesday, 13 July 2022

Source: Richard Asamoah, Contribution

Fafali organization, a non-governmental organization in Ghana is set to partner with the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ) in a 10-day training course to train students on how to understand the game of football as it will go a long way to help them in their profession.



The project, under the theme “Coach the Coaches Course”, was part of the organization’s initiative to spark the brains of African children through the provision of education, training and the needed opportunities that would help change the African continent and the world at large.



A statement signed by Mr. Raymond Amezado, president of the organization said the main purpose of the course was to give both experienced and new caches the physical, mental, tactical and technical knowledge that would help them better their understanding of football.



It said this would help these students to be able to analyze football games for different leagues and federations.



“We also have an ongoing arrangement with SICS, an Italian company which analyses football games for different leagues and federations and this gives us the opportunity to recruit individuals to work for the Italian company remotely.” It said In accordance with this, the organization would provide employment to students who would perform very well during the training session.



SRC President of the GIJ Edem Tutu expressed delight at the opportunity.



“I think this is a great opportunity for the students of our dear school. If you look at the trajectory journalism especially sports journalism is taking, you get to appreciate why this may be very important for the students.”



The training is set to begin on August 1 to 10, 2022 at the office of Fafali organization at West Legon.