Fafali Organization hosts inter schools competition

Regional News of Friday, 22 April 2022

Source: Atsriku Selase, Contributor

The Fafali Organization hosted twelve (12) schools for the annual inter-school sports event in the Anunmle Electoral Area on 11th March 2022.



The inter-school sports event was organized in two parts; the competition for the private schools and that of the public schools.



The private schools were made up of four (4) schools in total (St. James Wisdom Preparatory School, Solid Foundation School, Jeremite Academy, and Westwood School), and the public schools were made up of eight (8) schools, which were; Achimota Basic School, Achimota 2 Basic School, Nii Okine School, Sackey-Odoi School, Aggrey School, Anunmle School, Abofu Presbyterian School, and Immaculate Heart R/C Basic School.



The inter-school competition for both classes of schools happened simultaneously. The competition for the private schools happened to be the first of its kind and was held at the Kissehman Sports Complex whilst the public schools' event has been an annual event over the past years, but we came on board as an organization to take it to the next level. The public schools' event took place at the Achimota playing field.



Senyo Sosu, the CEO, Fafali Organization, revealed the reason behind the Organization’s support for this year’s inter-schools competition and the positives derived as well as what we can build on to make it bigger in subsequent years.



“We (Fafali Organization) have five (5) core programs we work on (Sports, Education, Entrepreneurship, Gender Equality, and Environment) to deliver our mandate to the community. As part of our sports program, we decided to engage the various schools in the Anunmle electoral area to see how best we can help each other and it was a joy to note that we all agreed to begin with this year’s inter-schools event”. He added that kids in the community are “barely engaged, which is leading them into involvement in social vices.”







On the positives derived, Senyo Sosu said “we had a successful event for both competitions and I think it was a joy watching these kids put up their best, competitively in order to carry home the medals and trophies on board”. “A happy child is always a smart child like I always say,” he said.



PRIVATE SCHOOLS EVENT



As indicated earlier, the private schools were four (4) in total for the first edition of the inter-school sports competition.



Some sporting activities that took place include; Football (Boys & Girls), Volley Ball (Boys & Girls), and athletics (Boys & Girls).



The football event for both boys and girls took the format of “All Play All” where the four (4) schools played each other and the winner was adjudged according to the points gained. Each victory earned a school 3pts, and a draw earned a school just a point.







The boys’ football competition was won by Westwood School with 9pts whilst St. James Wisdom Preparatory School was 1st runner-up with 6pts. The girls’ football tournament was a closely contested event with Jeremite Academy claiming the first spot with 7pts and Solid Foundation School coming second with 5pts.

In the volleyball competition, St. James Wisdom Preparatory School defeated Solid Foundation School in the final to be crowned winners of the male volleyball competition. Solid Foundation School girls beat Westwood School girls to win the female volleyball contest.



The athletics event saw Westwood School and Jeremite Academy win the boys and girls 100m race respectively. Jeremite Academy dominated both boys and girls' marathon events.



Crowning the overall winner was a difficult task as it was evident that the competition level was intense but ultimately, Jeremite Academy became the eventual winner for the girls' events, followed closely by Solid Foundation School in second place after all results were collated. Westwood School won the boys' overall trophy and the 1st runner-up was St. James Wisdom Preparatory School.







Winning schools were presented with medals and trophies for both boys and girls as a motivating factor.



PUBLIC SCHOOLS EVENTS



The public schools were also made of eight schools and were involved in more sporting activities than the private schools. Some sporting activities students of the public schools were involved in include; football, volleyball, netball, and athletics. All these activities involved both boys and girls at different age levels like the boys under 15, girls under 13, etc.



Football took the center stage of all activities that happened on the day, and Sackey-Odoi Basic School emerged victorious in the boys under 13 game, the event for the boys and girls under 15 (JHS) football, couldn’t be concluded as a result of insufficient time to play the finals.



Anunmle Basic School was crowned winners of the Girls under-15 (JHS) volleyball tournament after defeating Nii Okine Basic School in the finals. Volleyball for the Boys under-15 (JHS) was not played.







Abofu Presby Basic School and Anunmle Basic School battled it out in the finals of the Girls Under-15 (JHS) netball event, where Abofu Presby Basic School came out victorious and Anunmle Basic School became first runner-up.



The Athletics events were one to keep an eye on as students put up a show worthy of mentioning. Below are the results for all athletics events that took place on the day;



Fafali organization supported both events with medals and trophies, which happens to be the first of its kind. In an interview with Raphael Duodu, Secretary to the Anunmle Cluster of Schools Sports Secretariat, he had high praise for the Fafali organization for their immense support for this year’s event.



“Fafali Organization has done a lot for us and you can see how the field is electrified with the medals and trophies given to the kids, it has boosted their morale to the extent that we can say we have talents in our school and the community”. He added that, “it was a very short notice but Raymond (Amezado), the CEO (Senyo Sosu), and the organization have shown their love once again as this isn’t the first time they are giving us medals for this event.”







A problem encountered on the day of this inter-school event was the activities of children-hooligans. These children walked around in gangs and sought to disturb the inter-schools event. The Police were deployed early in the day to curb their activities but it only proved effective while the police were still around.



Raphael Duodu shared his thoughts on this and suggested some measures that will be taken in subsequent events to put an end to this menace.



“We plan on having strong police presence here in the future, they (children gangs) have caused these games to end at this time (late) if not, we would’ve finished earlier than this, however, we informed the Police, they came, here to do a brief patrol but next year, God willing when we come, we will station them (Police) here and anybody who misbehaves, the law will take its course”. Raphael added that the hooligans are people from the community who smoke and just want to misbehave which disrupts the games.



The Fafali Organization is committed to taking sports development in the Anunmle electoral area to the next level and it begins at the basic levels of our education. The organization also intends to make the inter-schools competition, an annual event to unearth the enormous talents in our community.