Fact-Check: 2020 NDC manifesto did not propose taxing on electronic transactions

Politics of Thursday, 24 February 2022

Source: ghanafact.com

Claim: 2020 NDC manifesto proposed taxing electronic transactions



Source: Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu



Verdict: MISLEADING



Did Ghana’s largest opposition party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) propose taxing electronic transactions in their 2020 manifesto?



That is the claim being made by the majority leader in parliament Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu during a radio interview on Hello FM as the debate on the government’s attempt to introduce an electronic transaction levy intensifies.



“In the NDC’s own manifesto, it said they would tax electronic transactions when they come to power. And so, if that same person comes to tell you that what you are doing will bring hardship but, they said it will generate revenue for the country, then why did they put it in their manifesto?” the Member of Parliament for the Suame Constituency, Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu said.



The Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta has also made a similar claim. At the government’s fifth town hall meeting to engage with a cross-section of Ghanaians and explain the reasoning behind the introduction of the E-Levy, he said [between 1 hour 12 minutes and 1 hour 13 minutes]:



“In a world in which e-commerce is going to be the order of the day, what is the reason for any of these MPs to say no whatever argument you have, we won’t do it. And then I go and look at their manifesto on page 99, and they have something called uniform fees which will look at taxing all electronic transfers in their own manifesto.”



Another leading member of the party in government, the New Patriotic Party(NPP), Gabby Asare Otchere- Darko, in a tweet has also pointed to some similarity between the E-levy and a policy proposal in the NDC’s 2020 manifesto.





In JM, the NPP government has the perfect PRO for all efforts towards revenue mobilisation, including e-levy (See P.99 of his NDC manifesto 2020 on a promise to impose uniform fees on all e-transactions). NPP should just be modest enough to use NDC’s JM more. My humble advice. pic.twitter.com/SQnBBBNhTI — Gabby Otchere-Darko (@GabbyDarko) February 1, 2022