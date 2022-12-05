Facilitate breast cancer education in primary schools – Dr. Beatrice Wiafe Addai appeals to GES

Health News of Monday, 5 December 2022

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has been asked to facilitate breast cancer education at the primary school level across the country.



Through this, according to a consultant surgeon, the children will be given the right information as they grow to shape their mindsets about the disease.



The President of Breast Care International (BCI) Dr Mrs Beatrice Wiafe Addai, who made the appeal said that will be the level to get their full attention.



Dr Mrs Beatrice Wiafe Addai said this during a breast cancer education and screening at Aputuogya in the Bosomtwe district of the Ashanti region, on Wednesday, November 30, 2022.



The exercise brought together female pupils from Esereso D/A Basic School, Feyiase D/A JHS, Aputuogya D/A Primary and Abuontem R/C Basic School.



She suggested that the Girl Child Sections at the various schools, Education Ministry and the Ghana Education Service should take up the matter as a serious issue where breast cancer education will be at the national level.



“Breast cancer education should be started at the primary school level where we can get their full attention. Their mindsets are now being sharpened so we need to be there to give the right information so that it will help them while they growing,” she said.



Dr Mrs Beatrice Wiafe Addai, who is also the CEO of Peace and Love Hospital continues that “they will, in turn, educate their mothers and family members, especially about the myth that the disease is caused by witchcraft and therefore should be treated spiritually”.



She posited that when a woman is diagnosed with breast cancer, it also affects the children; psychologically, emotionally and their future “so it’s not only women’s health problem but societal and developmental problems that need urgent attention”.



Dr Mrs Beatrice Wiafe advised the children to report to their parents if they find any unusual thing in the breasts so that action will be taken immediately to avert serious consequences.



They were also educated to cultivate the habit of examining their breasts either by Breast-Self Education BSE or by clinical screening at health facilities.